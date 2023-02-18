The allure of vintage Bollywood tunes never wears off, and they consistently succeed in grabbing listeners’ attention. Recently, a video of a middle-aged man dancing to the well-known song “Khaike Paan Banaraswala” from Amitabh Bachchan’s film Don has become very popular. The video has gained popularity among social media users since it was shared.

Even decades later, the song “Khaike Paan Banaraswala,” performed by the famous singer Kishore Kumar, is a masterpiece. You can’t just listen to it while sitting still; you must get up and move. The man can be seen in the popular video dancing enthusiastically at a wedding celebration to “Khaike Paan Banaraswala.”

When a page called WeddingDanceIndia uploaded the video on Instagram with the description “Nobody destroys the Energy of this Guy,” it quickly gained popularity. In only two days, the video had approximately 4 million views.

Because of the uncle’s contagious energy and great dance movements, the video has received a lot of online attention. Many viewers who commented on the video expressed how happy they were to see someone his age enthusiastically dancing.

The film has also prompted a discussion about ageing and the myths associated with it. It reminds us that age should not be a barrier to engaging in enjoyable activities and challenges the notion that older people are incapable of being active or having fun.

The film also serves as a reminder that happiness and joy can come from unexpected places. The uncle dancing in the video is a good reminder of a world that frequently feels depressing. Yet, the little pleasures in life might cause a grin on our faces, and this uncle dancing video has won many fans and inspired others online. No matter our age or the expectations of others, it serves as a reminder to embrace the things that make us happy.

Source: Financial express.com