Payal Gaming Adds A Trendy Spin To Her Simple Red Saree With Puffy Sleeves, See Here

Payal Dhare, aka Payal Gaming, is a well-known female gamer of India. With her exceptional skills in gaming, she has become the talk of the town. Not just that, her social media presence keeps her buzzing as she drops new photos, videos, and insights from her personal. However, this time, Payal unveils her desi glam with a trendy touch. Let’s take a look below.

Payal Gaming’s Saree Look

Ditching the regular glam sham heavy saree, Payal chose a simple dark red saree, which is a perfect blend of class and allure. The saree features a black stones embellished border, giving her wow vibes. She pairs her look with the shiny puffy sleeves, creating a trendy touch. This simple saree looks elegant on Payal, and we love her simplicity in the modern style.

Payal has the knack of pulling every look to perfection with her accessory choices. She opts for a golden huge hoop earring, giving her a sparkling vibe. She left her hair open, styled in a straight hairstyle. The winged eyeliner and kajal accentuate her beautiful eyes. The diamond bindi attracts our attention. With the rosy cheeks and glossy red lips, she looks wow. That’s not all! Payal dons a golden watch with a matching bracelet, giving her appearance an extra dose of sophistication.

Did you like Payal Gaming’s trendy spin on a simple saree? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.