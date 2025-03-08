Beloved Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia has an amazing sense of fashion. Her style consists of bold, statement and experimental choices that set her different from the crowd. With her social media feed, we have noticed her top-notch gowns that make her look like a princess. Let’s have a look below.

1) Recently, Tamannaah graced her look in a breathtaking white gown that looks nothing short of fairytale glamour. The open-mesh-collared neckline with fitting bodice creates a bold statement followed by a flowy long skirt, walking like a princess in an all-white look. The black prints all over the gown looked pretty, and she rocked her glam with bold red lips.

2) In this appearance, Tamannaah is nailing like never before. In a butterfly neckline corset bodice with embellished straps and puffy skirt in an animal-printed brown gown, she effortlessly blended firey vibes with charm, making her look like a bossy princess.

3) Tamannaah walks like a queen, wearing a black gown with style. She wore a one-shoulder black gown featuring a low hemline with extended mesh detail, creating a romantic look. However, with her glam she walked like a princess, embracing timeless allure with a modern twist.

