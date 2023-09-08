Lifestyle | Fashion

Actress Subhashree Ganguly Is All Elegance Personified In This Zari Saree; Take A Look

Subhashree Ganguly exhibits her elegant style in a zari saree. She looks extremely graceful in this fashion and styling. You can check it here at IWMBuzz.com. Read this here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 Sep,2023 17:17:34
Subhashree Ganguly the talented Bengali actress is known for her grace, poise in fashion and styling and for her elegant looks. Subhashree gets an occasion here to showcase her stunning best when it comes to fashion. She is known for her versatile performances in films Mate Ta Love Helare, Bajimaat, Khokababu, Parineeta, Abhimaan, Boss 2: Back To Rule etc. She is a stylist in her own zone and sees to it that she dons the best of fashion and style. She is a passionate dresser and always chooses comfort in her attire. When she is dressed in a traditional avatar, there’s literally no looking back for Subhashree as she is elegance personified in her saree look. One such is what our eyes are glued to today. Here is wears a zari saree in maroon, and she looks extremely hot.

Subhashree knows how to carry off a saree elegantly. In this picture, you can see her draping her saree palloo over her shoulder and posing in style. She chooses to wear a green close choker on her neck. The sindoor, the bindi epitomize the grace that every Indian woman would be proud of.

If you want to check the pictures, you can have a look here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Subhashree looks too sensational in this saree style!!

