Age Is Just A Number! Shweta Tiwari’s Latest Black Dress Photos Go Viral

Shweta Tiwari needs no introduction! The popular actress in Indian television and Hindi films rose to the limelight with her character Prerna in the TV show Kasauti Zindagi Key. Today, she is 44 years old and a mother of two children- Palak Tiwari and Reyansh Kohli. At the same time, she maintains to rule over hearts with her evergreen persona. And don’t be mistaken, considering her just a mother because, with her new glam in a trendy black dress, she is breaking the age stereotype, nailing her look like a pro.

For the new photoshoot, Shweta is setting high standards by flaunting her curvy figure. All thanks to her dedication towards fitness, making her sweat at the gym every day, and maintaining her figure. The actress wore a matte black dress that had a halter neckline accentuating her toned shoulders. The body-hugging fit perfectly highlights her curves and hourglass figure, leaving us spellbound. The side cut-out around one side curve looks attractive, followed by fitted bottom with a side thigh-high slit, adding a trendy touch.

That’s not all! The actress opted for a round golden choker necklace, a trendy golden bangle, and stone-like golden black stud earrings to complement her chic look. Her hair, styled in a clean bun with stylish flicks, looks classy. Her brown eye shadow-tinted cheeks, nude brown lips, and dewy makeup elevated her overall appearance.

Flaunting her curves and hourglass figure and showcasing her toned legs, Shweta posed in striking moments, treating the onlookers with her fashion. Her edgy jawline and picturesque figure prove that age is just a number.