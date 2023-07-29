Anushka Sen Checks Her Style In Sensational Polka Dot Saree Style; Check Here

Anushka Sen the talented actress has tested her mettle in almost all the genres and mediums. She has been part of a few successful projects on TV like Devon Ka Dev Mahadev, Baal Veer, Jhansi Ki Rani, Apna Time Aayega. She has been part of the web medium in projects Swaaang and Crashh. The talented artist is looking at challenging offers when it comes to work. Apart from that, she is a sensational star shining bright in the digital medium. She is extremely popular, with her fashion and fitness statements always making the noise. Today’s post comes from her in her best ethnic wear. Yes, she is wearing a saree in polka dot and she is graceful in it.

Anushka is seen in this beautiful saree which is black coloured with amazing combinations of red in its palloo. It is a polka dot fashion ssaree and Anushka looks authentic in it. She is wearing a strapped blouse in the palloo combination for her saree. The colour black suits her a lot.

She looks the enigmatic black beauty in this saree style.

You can watch it here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, are you all in love with this saree style of Anushka? Are you wanting to emulate this style? Go ahead and embrace yourself all the more in colour black!!

