Lifestyle | Fashion

Anushka Sen Checks Her Style In Sensational Polka Dot Saree Style; Check Here

Anushka Sen is spotted in a sensational polka dot style saree in black. She looks extremely graceful in this style of dressing. You can check here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
29 Jul,2023 16:25:10
Anushka Sen Checks Her Style In Sensational Polka Dot Saree Style; Check Here

Anushka Sen the talented actress has tested her mettle in almost all the genres and mediums. She has been part of a few successful projects on TV like Devon Ka Dev Mahadev, Baal Veer, Jhansi Ki Rani, Apna Time Aayega. She has been part of the web medium in projects Swaaang and Crashh. The talented artist is looking at challenging offers when it comes to work. Apart from that, she is a sensational star shining bright in the digital medium. She is extremely popular, with her fashion and fitness statements always making the noise. Today’s post comes from her in her best ethnic wear. Yes, she is wearing a saree in polka dot and she is graceful in it.

Anushka is seen in this beautiful saree which is black coloured with amazing combinations of red in its palloo. It is a polka dot fashion ssaree and Anushka looks authentic in it. She is wearing a strapped blouse in the palloo combination for her saree. The colour black suits her a lot.

She looks the enigmatic black beauty in this saree style.

You can watch it here.

Anushka Sen Checks Her Style In Sensational Polka Dot Saree Style; Check Here 838894

Anushka Sen Checks Her Style In Sensational Polka Dot Saree Style; Check Here 838895

Anushka Sen Checks Her Style In Sensational Polka Dot Saree Style; Check Here 838896

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, are you all in love with this saree style of Anushka? Are you wanting to emulate this style? Go ahead and embrace yourself all the more in colour black!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

