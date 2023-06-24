ADVERTISEMENT
Anushka Sen's Sensational Style In Red Maxi Dress Gets All The Hearts Today; Check Here

Anushka Sen creates a sensation of sorts wearing this red maxi dress. She is stylish and sets a new trend of people following her. Take a look at her ravishing personality here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Jun,2023 16:40:41
Anushka Sen's Sensational Style In Red Maxi Dress Gets All The Hearts Today; Check Here

Anushka Sen the talented actress who has done wonders to her career in films and web space, has a lot of admirers and fans. She is always drool-worthy in her dressing and styling sense. She looks her best in the ethnic wears and her fans have voiced this opinion many times. Today’s style and class comes from a red maxi dress that Anushka is wearing.

When it comes to work, Anushka is known for her TV shows Baalveer, Jhansi Ki Rani, Devon Ka Dev.. Mahadev, Apna Time Bhi Aayega etc. She has featured in the web projects Crashh and Swaanng. She has featured in many music videos and the films to her credit include Crazy Cuccad Family and more.

The colour red looks good on Anushka!! The red maxi dress has bow strappings in the shoulders which make it all the more unique. Anushka wears minimal jewellery, and minimal make-up. She allows her beauty to do that talking. She is seen smiling away to glory as she looks the perfect diva. She carries the accessory of a green handbag and looks sensational beyond words.

You can take a look at the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Anushka Sen's Sensational Style In Red Maxi Dress Gets All The Hearts Today; Check Here 819554

Anushka Sen's Sensational Style In Red Maxi Dress Gets All The Hearts Today; Check Here 819555

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, Anushka is a ravishing beauty in this outfit and we believe it. Do you also feel the same?

Srividya Rajesh

