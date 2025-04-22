Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair & Anushka Sen Set Summer On Fire With Bold Tops & Denim Looks

The sensational stars Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, and Anushka Sen are setting the summer on fire with their effortlessly bold and chic styles. The Gen-Z divas know how to slay in denim and crop tops, proving them true style icons balancing elegance in style. Let’s have a look at their bold top and denim styles.

1) Avneet Kaur

Oh, so wow! Avneet has the knack of rocking everything. The diva looked effortlessly chic here in a one-shoulder lavender top that accentuated her beautiful shoulder, and the short length defined her curves. She teamed it with low-waisted blue denim jeans and completed her glam with minimalism. However, the soft color, coupled with her vibrant lips and glowing makeup, helped her shine beautifully, raising the summer temperature.

2) Jannat Zubair

Jannat is screaming ‘attention’ in her hot red look. The actress picked a high-neckline, full-sleeve crop top that she teamed with high-waisted blue denim. She rocked her look in a funky vibe, wearing golden accessories, nude makeup, and a white cap, setting new goals. This look is trendy and effortlessly stylish.

3) Anushka Sen

Anushka exudes effortless confidence in bold attire. The actress wore a strapless maroon top with an asymmetric bottom, creating a trendy vibe. She teamed her look with blue denim jeans that looked stunning with the contrasting view, while her open hairstyle, bold lips, and glowing cheeks made her look oh-so-pretty.