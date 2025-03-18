Avneet Kaur To Ashi Singh: Young Divas Turning Up The Heat In Bold Poolside Glam

Summer is here, and as the days pass, the heat waves get hotter and hotter. Escaping the scorching weather, young TV divas like Avneet Kaur, Anushka Sen, and Ashi Singh embarked on poll vacations. However, we wonder about their bold and sizzling side glam that one must not miss.

Avneet Kaur’s Red Hot Moment

The stunning Avneet has left the internet buzzing with her red-hot look. She picked a dark red swimsuit, flaunting her sizzling figure. With her red swimsuit and wet hair in the sunkissed moments, the actress proved she has everything from glamour to charm to allure. Are you too mesmerized?

Anushka Sen Blooming In Blue

Experiencing serenity on her vacation, Anushka delved deep into nature. For her adventurous time in the water, she picked a hot blue monokini, flaunting her hourglass shape. From diving in the water to encountering the creatures inside, Anushka had a great time, and it seems she herself turned into a mermaid.

Ashi Singh Glowing In Yellow

With her comfy, easy, and breezy look, Ashi is serving major ‘goals’ for vacation fashion. The diva wore a yellow bralette with matching shorts teamed with a white netted shrug, completing her glam. Her wet hair and glowing skin elevated her summer feel.

So, from whom are you taking inspiration for your summer trip? Drop your favorite look.