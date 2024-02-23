Bengal’s Most Stylish: Prosenjit Chatterjee aka Bumba Da: True King Of Style

Prosenjit Chatterjee is regarded as a ‘powerhouse performer’ in the Bengal industry. He has had a long and fruitful career as an actor, with accolades and rewards coming his way, for the engaging portrayals that he has given the audiences on the big screen. To think of the fact that Prosenjit in fact, started his career as a child actor, adds immense laurels to the kind of calibre he has been matching time and again!! In addition to being a great actor, Prosenjit Chatterjee is also regarded as a style icon in the true sense of the term. This Tollywood Superstar has a home ground and comfort in the superlative fashion style that he carries. His fashion statements, over the years, have had heads turn. Admiration has come in plenty for his engaging and inspirational fashion choices.

He is by far the most splendid-looking star in the Bengal industry and e proves that this statement proves good with his innate sense of styling. Be it the traditional attires or the stylish ones that he wears, he endorses every style statement that he makes.

IWMBuzz.com talks about Prosenjit’s love and penchant for some stunning fashion styling.

Prosenjit’s love for suit style with collared shirts and trousers gets all the love possible. He looks suave and dashing in this style of fashion.

Nobody can beat Prosenjit in his amazing traditional style dressing sense. He looks extremely lovable and instils immense love and passion for the culture he follows.

His casual styling deserves a standing mention. He can look simply stunning in this sense of styling. He is seen wearing simple shirts with pants and at times, matches his shirts with denim pants. He can also look the macho man that he is, in T-shirts.

He has a special love story running with the sweatshirts and the winter-style attires that he wears.

Well, Prosenjit Chatterjee is a name in Tollywood cinema that will be remembered for his styling and engaging screen presence. He can surely be considered as Bengal’s Ultimate Style Man. Fondly called Bumb Da, by his eternal lovers and fans, Prosenjit’s style is worth emulating and is praise-worthy to the core!!

We love the Bengal Star Prosenjit!

Bengal’s Most Stylish on 29th February in Kolkata

Presented by: TRENDS

Powered by: Watcho, KDM

In Association with: Carrera, Zee 24 Ghanta, P.C. Chandra Jewellers

Social Media Partner: Instagram, Threads

Hospitality Partner: Fairfield by Marriott

Radio Partner: 91.9 friends FM

Branding Partner: Advise

Support Partner: WhiteApple

PR Partner: 7 Dreamz

Red Carpet Partner: Tollywood Online

An Initiative By IWMBuzz Live