Bengal’s Most Stylish: Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Classy In Fashion

Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the talented Director and filmmaker has made a mark in the Bengali industry with his amazing work. His debut project as a filmmaker with Esha Deol titled Cakewalk received huge acclaim. He is further known for his films Season’s Greetings, Rickshawala, Broken Frame, Shubho Bijaya, Binodini: Ek Thi Natir etc. He is also the National Award winner for his short film Ek Duaa.

Ram Kamal told the media about his National Awards win, “This is a subject that will make people think and probably change their mentality also. The film fetched many international awards, and finally, the highest honour from the Government of India makes this film memorable,” said the director. Esha Deol who plays the lead in the film was the first one to call Ram Kamal on a video call and break the news of Ek Duaa winning at the National Film Awards.

Rama Kamal is a stylish personality and always exudes the highest level of class in his styling. He has bagged immense respect for his work. Also, his cool charisma as a stunner in the dapper attires, traditional clothing and casual fashion style has been the talk of the town.

We bring to you more about his fashion and styling here.

Seems like Ram has immense love for the colour red. He likes wearing red attires more often, and this is a hint we have got from his social media handle. He uses jackets in red, kurta and pyjama in red, T-shirts in red etc.

Ram Kamal has a penchant for the printed shirts. He chooses colours that he likes. This kind of styling adds to his charisma. He always wears his smile on him, which boosts his style quotient. Being a successful Director and filmmaker, he adorns the valuable attribute of being confident always. And this streak of confidence shows in his dressing style too.

Truly, an ace film-maker with the best of qualities, fashion style and expertise. He is a thespian, we can say, in doing all things right!!

We thereby call Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Bengal’s Stylish personality.

