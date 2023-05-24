ADVERTISEMENT
Check Out: Ritabhari Chakraborty's Biggest Fashion Accessory Showdown

The gorgeous Bengali beauty Ritabhari Chakraborty has always captivated her fans with her fashion. In the latest Instagram post, the divs revealed her most significant fashion accessory you must have

Author: Aarti Tiwari
24 May,2023 20:00:59
Bengali bombshell, as usual, grabbed netizens’ attention with her latest Instagram post. The actress is known for her style, fashion and accessories. In comparison, her performance onscreen is praised by many. In the latest post, the actress revealed her most significant fashion accessory that one must have. Here have a look.

In the latest pictures below, the Bengali beauty wore a floral printed pantsuit. The outfit is by Ajita Kolkata and Kiara Sen, and it has a strapless tank top paired with matching pants and a floral jacket. In contrast, her bold and beautiful eyes, peach lips, blush cheeks, gold hoop earrings and ponytail hairstyle rounded her appearance. She has constantly captivated fans with her looks. In addition, her style has always been in the buzz. And when one needs to style themselves, the first name comes is Ritabhari.

The diva in her caption revealed that confidence is the biggest fashion accessory that always works. And she captioned her post, “It’s the confidence in you that should be your biggest fashion accessory! Always! Outfit @ajitakolkata styled by @kiara_sen111 Look @tapsee_mua @myself_popi Hair @simaghosh4222
Photo @somnath_roy_photography.”

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

