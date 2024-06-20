Fashion Face-Off: Kriti Kharbanda Or Kriti Sanon: Who Looks Bold In Unbuttoned Shirt?

Kriti Kharbanda and Kriti Sanon, known for their acting skills and impeccable style, catch fashion enthusiasts’ attention. On Instagram, Kriti Kharbanda and Kriti Sanon always share stunning photos of their fashion; today’s look is one example. Here’s a look at how each diva styles an unbuttoned shirt to create a fiery and fashionable look:

Kriti Kharbanda And Kriti Sanon’s Unbuttoned Shirt Look-

Kriti Kharbanda In Blue Shirt Look-

Taking to Instagram post, Kriti poses for her Instagram photoshoot in which she looks gorgeous in a light blue and denim jeans. The outfit consists of a light blue high collar neckline, half-sleeves, pocket featuring a high button, and rest open shirt look, which creates an oomph look to her appearance and pairs her look with a dark blue high-waisted, one button featuring a bottom. She finishes her look with a middle-parted wavy short hairstyle and minimal makeup with creamy lips.

Kriti Sanon In Denim Look-

Kriti Sanon opts for a flashy denim look for her Instagram photoshoot. The diva opts just like Kriti Kharbanda with a unique style. Kriti opts for a monotone look in a denim buttoned and rest-open shirt and pairs it with waistline unbuttoned denim matching colored jeans. The diva opts for a glam look with a middle-parted straight hairstyle and minimal makeup with matte lips.

Both actresses have distinct styles and can make an unbuttoned shirt look fiery in their unique ways. Whether Kriti Kharbanda’s chic sophistication or Kriti Sanon’s casual glam, each brings a different yet equally stunning vibe.

