Huma Qureshi who is known for her portrayals in films Gangs of Wasseypur, Ek Thi Daayan, Badlapur, Jolly LLB 2, and the recent web series Maharani, is a fine delight to watch. She is a sparkling star when it comes to her versatility and capability as a performer. Huma always engages in a good fashion sense. She has a solid thought behind the kind of fashion style and dressing sense she follows.

Today’s social media post is all glittery, and we are thrilled to watch this new look of Huma. Huma is dressed in a rich worked white high slit gown. She adds richness to her dressing up style by making her eyes all glittery.

She is posing to kill. Her fans and the kind of comments they have sent for her is amazing. She is a style icon and she is proving it here.

To give some added spark to her style, she poses with red lips and an oiled partitioned hair look.

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Serene and outstanding!! This is what we can say to describe this look of Huma!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.