Raksha Bandhan: From Khushi-Arjun to Sara-Ibrahim; Bollywood stars celebrate with their loved siblings

Today marks the special day for all the siblings and cousins out there as the entire country celebrates the day of Raksha Bandhan. A day where sisters tie rakhis on the hand of their brothers thus tying a knot that assures protection for their sisters.

And just like everyone is getting to celebrate this special day, Bollywood siblings were no different as they came together to celebrate it as well. Here is a list of it-

Sonam Kapoor shared a series of images as she wished all her brothers, which also included the likes of Arjun Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and others. Her caption read, “Happy rakhi to my crazies. Love you all. Don’t worry I’ve got your back.. “-

Bhumi Pednekar also celebrated the day with her sister, “Love you @samikshapednekar To us just being there for each other #HappyRakshabandhan”-

Huma Qureshi along with actor-brother Saqib Saleem had a blast as well, as she shared an image and wrote, “Hey Partner @saqibsaleem #Rakhi #bhai #behen”-

Genelia Dsouza shared a rare image with her brother, Nigel Dsouza as she shared a rather special note saying, “My Dearest @nigeldsouza12 I know one thing, that no matter where I am in life and if I ever need you, you will be there and that for any sister, for any human being to have, is the biggest blessing, Thank you for being mine I Love Nigu Pigu N so extremely proud of all that you have achieved in life Keep glowing Keep growing Happy Raksha Bandhan”-

Everyone’s favorite family, the Pataudis also got together and had a great time. Sharing a series of images but standing out with a special one, Sara Ali Khan tied the rakhi on real brother Ibrahim Khan, half-brother, Jeh Ali Khan; while aunt Soha Ali Khan also tied rakhi to her brother and actor, Saif Ali Khan-

Manushi Chhillar also shared one lovely and candid image with her brother and sister, as she wrote, ‘Life’s a lot sweeter than these two’-

The Kapoors also had a lot of fun where Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor got together, and the cousins had a ball-

Disha Patani shared a rare and unseen image of her ‘baby brother’ who is not a baby anymore, and adorably wished him for Raksha Bandhan-