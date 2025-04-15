In Photos: Mouni Roy Slays Fusion Fashion In Sultry Black Ajrakh Saree-Lehenga Look

When it comes to fashion, Mouni Roy never misses a chance to rule. With her latest style, she is proving she is a true chameleon wearing a breathtaking black Ajrakh saree-lehenga. Combining traditional craftsmanship with modern-day trends, the diva teaches how to make a statement while staying rooted in culture.

Mouni’s saree-lehenga look screams attention. It features a lehenga skirt with Ajrakh geometrical prints that define a deep sense of heritage. However, the sultry drape with bold style creates a breathtaking masterpiece. The low butterfly neckline with triangular sleeves embellished with small motif jhumkas adds a touch of contemporary style. The backless pattern effortlessly raises the temperature.

The heavy work printed dupatta draped on her one shoulder, which looked like a back-to-front saree. Mouni’s sense of styling allowed her to take her styling to another level. She left her hair open with beautiful curls while huge gold maan tika added a wow factor. With a bold blouse and low-waist lehenga skirt, she defined her sculpted figure, making one fall for her sultry charm. With bold eyes, shiny cheeks, and nude pink lips, she looked too hot to handle.

Throughout the photos, Mouni Roy channeled her inner diva, winning hearts with her Ajrakh saree-lehenga glam. As she captioned, the actress looks like an Ajrakh queen. Her irresistible charm always wins hearts.