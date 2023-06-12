Jannat Zubair Turns Muse In Royal Lehenga; Check Here

Jannat Zubair the talented actor and social media influencer was recently busy with work, and was away from home. Her brother Ayaan Zubair missed her badly, and had even expressed his sorrow on missing his sibling sister. Jannat and Ayaan are known to make amazing content together. They usually are a bond and a force to reckon with on the digital platform. Well, today, Jannat is all by herself, putting to test her fashion sense. And we must say that Jannat Zubair scores highly in this amazing fashion routine that she had. Well, she is seen wearing a royal lehenga. This new photoshoot of Jannat Zubair has her fans wanting for more!! And these beautiful designs are by Neha Adhvik Mahajan, the wife of actor Adhvik Mahajan.

Neha and Jannat deserve huge praise for the kind of hair-do that has gone into these pictures. Jannat sports a flowery hair-do that adds to the glamour of the attire and the grace of Jannat. Jannat looks the royal queen in this get-up. The combination of ethnic style and the modern charm that Janant holds here is great. She looks divine, and this speaks volumes about her fashion sense.

You can check the amazing pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, are you all loving this amazing piece of fashion exhibit by Jannat Zubair? We are bowled on seeing it!!

