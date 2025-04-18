Reem Shaikh’s Angelic White Or Jannat Zubair’s Bold Black – Whose Skirt-Top Glam Looks Better?

Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh are besties, and we have often witnessed their strong and unbreakable bond not just on screen but off screen, from traveling together to shooting and partying. However, this time, both of them graced their looks in skirts and tops, drawing a comparison of who styled this look better. Let’s have a look below.

Jannat Zubair In Black Skirt & Top

Jannat is fierce and flawless in this all-black attire, showcasing her power dressing. She wore a strapless corset top with a matching skinny long skirt, defining her hourglass figure and jaw-dropping collarbones. The bold black made the actress look glamorous, while the diamond necklace, earrings, black gloves, bun hairstyle, glossy lips, and minimalistic makeup perfectly defined her princess vibe.

Reem Shaikh In Angelic White Skirt & Top

On the other hand, Reem picked a white strapless buttoned top teamed with a comfortable flowy skirt, creating a single vibe. The bold neckline defined her beautiful shoulders, serving angelic vibes. She ditched accessories with dewy makeup, nude lips, and basic eyeliner to highlight her simple yet classy fit. Her beautiful curls elevated her simplicity a notch up.

Comparing Jannat and Reem, we cannot pick anyone because both of them wore skirts and tops but in different styles. Jannat’s attire looks glamorous and is perfect for red-carpet moments, night parties, and functions, while Reem’s outfit is perfect for office goers, day out, chilling vacations, and summer parties. So, whose skirt and top are you picking for yourself?