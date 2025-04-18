Slay This Summer In Bold & Aesthetic Outfits Like Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair & Anushka Sen

Summer is all about hotness, and one has to choose clothes wisely, or else you may find yourself pissed for the whole day. This season embraces minimalism, comfort, and elegance, which our Gen-Z divas Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, and Anushka Sen know very well. Have a look below and take cues to slay this season with the divas’ latest fits.

Avneet Kaur’s Co-ord Set

It’s important to choose comfortable and breezy outfits for summer but also the colors, as dark colors will absorb more heat. So here, Avneet picked an off-white skirt and top coordinate set. The breezy, loose, and plunging-neckline crop top teamed with a flowy long skirt looked cool, adding a free-spirited vibe. She rocked her look with minimal makeup and a few statement accessories.

Jannat Zubair’s Floral Dress

Keeping it simple, sweet, and sassy, Jannat chose a spaghetti-sleeve bodycon dress featuring light yellow, which makes it soothing. At the same time, the floral print adds a refreshing touch. The actress made it look glamorous with her rosy makeup, pearl earrings, and open hairstyle—perfect for summer.

Anushka Sen’s Jeans & Top

Well, jeans are a little tough for summer, but they never go off-trend. Anushka Sen here made a statement look for this season by pairing her light blue skinny denim jeans with a sizzling hot maroon strapless top. The asymmetric top looked cool and added a comfortable vibe, while her bold lips, open hairstyle, and makeup made her look glamorous.