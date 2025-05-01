Nia Sharma To Shivangi Joshi: Make Summer Stylish In Bold Fits Like TV Divas

When it comes to fashion, TV divas like Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair, and Shivangi Joshi always keep their best foot forward, treating the audience for the best. However, they not only have stunning and glittery pieces but also comfortable yet stylish fits that will make you look stylish this summer in easy and breezy attire.

1) Nia Sharma

The queen of hearts is bringing back her iconic style—mix and match. The actress picked a strapless tube top, making a bold statement, teamed with matching black inners and ripped denim shorts, flaunting her toned curves. With bold fits, she looked stunning, while her dewy makeup and open hairstyle made her look effortlessly chic.

2) Jannat Zubair

Indeed, Jannat is heaven as she serves goals to embrace simplicity and make one fall for her. The actress wore a simple light yellow slip dress featuring floral prints, adding a refreshing touch, while her short hairstyle, minimal makeup, and glossy nude lips elevated her appearance.

3) Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi always wins hearts with her comfortable style. This time, she is proving how to rock looks flawlessly. The diva wore a sleeveless beige brown top tucked in with a matching flared bottom that had a skirt-like detail with a front skirt, giving her a stylish appearance. At the same time, her open hairstyle, new makeup, and lips made her look oh-so-breathtaking. This looks easy and breezy, yet so attractive.