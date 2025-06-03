Jannat Zubair Reunites with Anupam Kher After 15 Years, Shares Heartfelt Memory from 2010

Popular TV and social media star Jannat Zubair is once again in the news. This time the reason is an emotional and nostalgic post, which she has shared with veteran actor Anupam Kher.

Jannat shared a picture with Anupam Kher on her social media account and also wrote a lovely note. She wrote:

“I met Anupam sir for the first time in 2010 during the shooting of the film ‘Warning’. Yesterday, after about 15 years, I met him again on the set. I did not know how time passed, but it felt great to meet him even after so many years. Some relationships always remain special.”

Through this post, Jannat made it clear that her relationship with Anupam Kher is not just professional, but is connected to the heart. She said that time has passed, but the feelings and closeness are still the same.

At present, the audience is watching Jannat Zubair in ‘Laughter Chefs Season 2’, in which she is accompanied by Reem Shaikh, Aly Goni, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel and other stars.

At the same time, Anupam Kher will soon be seen in the film ‘Metro… In Dinon’, in which he will be accompanied by Aditya Roy Kapur, KK Menon, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkana Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi and Neena Gupta.

Such emotional moments bring out the beauty of old relationships and the depth of humanity in the industry. This meeting of Jannat and Anupam Kher has also become a beautiful glimpse for the fans.

