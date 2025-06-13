In Photos: Jannat Zubair Shines In Beige Saree, Minimalistic Makeup Steals Spotlight

Television and social media star Jannat Zubair has once again set the internet on fire with her latest glam. Ditching the trend of bodycon dresses, pantsuits, and shorts, the actress picked a stunning beige saree, channeling her inner desi girl. The actress also revealed that she was never a saree girl, but the drape’s decency, class, and style left her no choice for the actress.

Jannat’s beige saree is all about shine, shimmers, and style. The sleeveless blouse designed with the netted pattern around the high neckline with intricate thread and sequins work all over, made this piece a perfect choice to slay the plain pre-stitched saree bottom and draped with a heavily embellished pallu that is also wrapped around her waist, creating a jaw-dropping touch.

With soft embroidery and aesthetic shade, the six-yard saree beautifully accentuated Jannat’s natural charm, making her look ready for any function. However, what truly caught our attention was her minimalistic makeup. Jannat opted for the subtle base, lightly defined eyes, pink cheeks, and baby-pink glossy lips, creating a natural look. While her hair tied in a bun elevated her class.

With her incredible fashion sense, Jannat continues to inspire us. Throughout the photos, the actress flaunted her stunning figure and striking poses.

Jannat Zubair last appeared in the cooking reality show Laughter Chefs season 1. She also returned in season 2 of the show recently.