Shivangi Joshi’s Sister Sheetal Joshi Soon To Get Engaged, Former Gets Emotional

Undoubtedly, it’s the happiest moment for Shivangi Joshi, as her sister, who is also her best friend, is going to start a new chapter in her life very soon. Shivangi’s sister, Sheetal Joshi, announced the news of her engagement on her Instagram account with a heart-melting video that has left the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress emotional.

Sheetal shared a beautiful video on her social media, announcing her engagement. The video starts with an animated couple standing together, and the text says, “FINALLY, THE WAIT IS OVER.” Further, it reveals that “Sheetal and Apoorva are getting engaged!” And lastly, she announced the date of a special day, which is on the 5th of June, i.e., tomorrow. With its floral and dreamy theme, the announcement video looked beautiful.

However, as a sister actress, Shivangi Joshi couldn’t hold herself, and she got emotional. Expressing her feelings in the comments, she dropped teard eye emojis with red hearts and evil eye emojis. Undoubtedly, this will be a special day for Sheetal as well as her whole family. Sheetal is a fashion and lifestyle YouTuber and has a massive fan base on Instagram.

Shivangi Joshi is part of a family that includes her mother, Yashoda Joshi; father, Sumanprakash Joshi; sister, Sheetal Joshi; and brother, Samarth Joshi. The actress belongs from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India.

On the other hand, Shivangi Joshi is gearing up for her upcoming show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season, with Harshad Chopda. Regarding her personal life, the actress is in a relationship with her Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka co-star, Kushal Tandon.