Jasmin Bhasin Showcases The Barbie In Her; Dresses Up In A Cute Pink Bodycon

Jasmin Bhasin is the next actress to have been affected by the Barbie fever. Yes, the colour that is doing all the talking amongst the ladies of late is the colour pink!! The Hollywood film Barbie starring Margot Robbie has become a rage among the youth. The film is doing well and is also spreading the charm of pink and the Barbie attire to the T. Well, Jasmin Bhasin who is always a glam doll with her pretty features and flawless complexion, does not wait to embrace this Barbie charm. She is seen dressed in a glowing pink short bodycon dress and she looks amazing!!

We have seen a lot of celebrities pose in the Barbie style in pink!! And Jasmin adds to that long list today, with her pose on social media via a post. Seems like Jasmin enjoyed watching the movie. And what’s more, whoever goes to the theatres to see the film is going, decked in pink. And Jasmin has chosen the best attire possible to watch the film!!

Jasmin looks cute and adorable in this pink Barbie style. Her pose and smile make the look and feel more infectious. Are you in awe of her look and appeal?

Watch the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Yes, Jasmin looks cool in this colour and Barbie style!!

