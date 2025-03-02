Malaika Arora Slays in Edgy Grey Top and Bodycon Skirt Combo

The actress turned heads in a stylish grey top featuring a unique pattern cut on the right shoulder, adding a modern twist to her look.

The actress added a top that was perfectly tucked into a black detailing bodycon skirt, accentuating her curves and creating a balanced, stylish silhouette.

Malaika threw on a chic black leather jacket to complete the outfit, giving the ensemble a cool, rock-chic vibe. The edgy leather jacket and the sleek skirt created the perfect contrast, effortlessly balancing toughness and femininity.

Malaika truly made the look her own with her accessories. She went bold with bangles, bracelets, and rings, giving the outfit an extra personality and flair. Her hair was styled with middle-parted flicks and tied into an elegant upper bun, exuding a sense of casual glamour.

This look is all about bold contrasts and unique styling. Malaika Arora continues to showcase her versatile fashion sense, effortlessly mixing edgy, chic, and glamorous elements to create a statement-making outfit. Malaika’s outfit is a testament to her impeccable style, whether it’s the statement jacket, the detailed skirt, or the abundance of accessories.