Malaika Arora’s Blazer-Shorts Combo Epitomizes Style & Sensuousness

Malaika Arora is back with a bang, proving she is a true style icon with her latest fashion statement. The actress wore a blazer and shorts set, perfectly blending her modern charm with a hint of sensuality. Known for her fashion choices, the actress always tops the chart when it comes to ruling over hearts with her exquisite pieces.

This time, she opted for a chic, well-tailored blazer paired with stylish shorts, curating a perfect balance between boldness and class. The outfit has a bold bralette-like leather top inside the black and red striped blazer with matching shorts. Malaika carried this with utmost confidence, flaunting her class with a playful vibe. On one hand, the blazer gives sophistication. On the other hand, shorts add comfort. At the same time, the bold low neckline bralette creates a bold look, epitomizing style and sensuousness.

Malaika’s fashion has always been on point, and this is no exception. With her sense of style, she opted for a clean, combed, long, braided hairstyle that allows her attire to grab attention. The red emerald and pearl-embellished necklace gives her look a regal charm. With her bold, smokey eyes, shiny cheeks, and nude lips, the actress completes her charm. Not to forget to mention, the thigh-high black boots are a complete game changer, making the actress look like a boss.

With every picture, Malaika is screaming attention, flaunting her stunning figure in striking poses, whether flaunting her braided hairstyle, edgy makeup, statement boots, or out-of-the-box three-piece blazer set. Indeed, Malaika is a trendsetter no matter which generation you are in.