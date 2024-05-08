Manushi Chhillar’s Grey Corset Set is a Must-Have Outfit for Your Party Wardrobe, Check Now!

Manushi Chhillar is a well-known actress who is noted not just for her acting abilities but also for her impeccable fashion sense. The diva looks stunning in anything from sarees to suits and western outfits. If you are inspired by Manushi’s fashion sense, here are the pretty grey corset dress party outfit ideas that you can try to copy for upcoming weekend parties. Check out her latest glam outfit-

Manushi Chhillar’s Grey Corset Dress Appearance-

Manushi Chhillar’s look sounds absolutely stunning! The grey mini dress with a dropped one-shoulder and deep neckline adds a touch of ooziness, while the corset midriff accentuates her figure beautifully. The use of sheer fabric and ruched details adds texture and visual interest, while the asymmetric hemline and attached drape bring movement and drama to the ensemble.

Manushi Chhillar’s Glam Appearance-

Manushi’s hair is styled in a sleek side-parted curly open tresses and sophisticated manner to complement the modern vibe of her outfit. For her makeup, Manushi goes for a glamorous yet understated look which features a brown eyeshadow, blushy cheeks and creamy peach lips. To accessorize her ensemble, Manushi opted for minimal yet elegant pieces like silver and diamond necklace, ear cuffs, diamond studs, a bracelet and a ring that enhance her outfit without competing with its statement features.

In the pictures, she flaunts her dazzling outfit with a mesmerizing attitude for an Instagram photoshoot. Manushi Chhillar’s grey corset set is undoubtedly a must-have for anyone looking to elevate their party wardrobe with a touch of glamour and sophistication.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.