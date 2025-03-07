Palak Tiwari Goes Bold In Black Dress, Nora Fatehi Creates Trend In Trench Coat

When it comes to fashion, Palak Tiwari and Nora Fatehi are stars who never miss a chance to redefine their charm in bold, stylish and statement looks. Recently, Palak embraced her look in a bold dress while Nora Fatehi showcased her signature style in a trench coat. Let’s have a look into their glamorous style below.

Palak Tiwari’s Bold Look In Black

With her recent appearance, Palak has left us spellbound. She is undoubtedly crafting new trends and this one is a good example. The actress wore a black bodycon midi dress featuring a one-shoulder pattern, creating a romantic look. The fitting dress followed by a thigh-high slit on one side gives her a sizzling touch, raising the hotness bar. In the bold attire, Palak undoubtedly made us fall for her, setting new standards for fashion.

Nora Fatehi’s Trench Coat Glam

Nora is known to rock every look with ease and this is no exception. She opted for a hot pink round neckline mini dress highlighting her toned legs. However, in a luxurious long brown trench coat, she walked like a queen. The floral cut-out pattern creates a trendy touch which the combination of brown and pink works like a fire. Nora is setting new trends with her mix and match fashion game.

In conclusion, Palak and Nora are the new queens in the fashion world. Whose look did you like the most from their recent glam?