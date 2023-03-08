Sai Tamhankar the talented Marathi actress is all flair and fashion today!! In her post on the occasion of Holi, Sai Tamhankar dons the perfect outfit that will enable her to dazzle and glow. She is seen wearing a one-shoulder sequin mini dress for the occasion. She has her hair made into a knot at the back. Her style and poise in this attire is remarkable. She is the most confident dresser and we know of this fact.

Sai engages one and all in this Holi look. She is all radiant and confident in this kind of a glam dressup. Her fashion style is always impeccable and to the point. And today too, she is at her glamorous best, showcasing the colours in her life through her multi-coloured attire.

You can check the pictures here and we are sure you will love them!!

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all envious of her beauty and grace? Do you like this look of Sai?

