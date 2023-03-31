Young Sai Tamhankar is a versatile Indian actress who has featured in a number of Marathi and Hindi films. She got into acting through a play directed by her mother’s friend and later there was no looking back. After her stint in plays, she was offered roles in Marathi television shows and was seen in Ya Gojirvanya Gharat, Agnihotra, Sathi Re, and Kasturi.

Sai has a beautiful smile and confidence on her face, which makes her even prettier and more attractive. Her versatile looks make everyone’s heart melt. Sai’s wardrobe is perhaps the source of envy for our entire nation. Sai rocks when it comes to western wear. Her modern looks in western outfits are so eye-catching that one can’t help but ogle them again and again.

Recently, the actress attended the Filmfare Awards Marathi 2022 in her drop-dead gorgeous look in a stunning dark blue halter neck layered dress featuring a big gorgeous flower in the front of the gown. And the dress had a netted train in the back. She completed her look with a bun. Check below!