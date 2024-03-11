Sara Ali Khan Creates Waves Of Fashion Inspiration In A Multi-colored Backless Gown; See Photos

Sara Ali Khan is a well-known Bollywood actress with talent, charisma, and a distinct on-screen personality. She made her acting debut with the romantic drama movie Kedarnath. As her career progresses, she remains popular among audiences and an outstanding talent in the Indian film industry. She’s taking the fashion world by storm with her latest look. The diva, known for her exceptional fashion sense, makes a statement fashion moment in a multi-colored backless gown that attracts attention. Her charm and charisma in the attire are so captivating that we can’t stop screaming. Let’s take a closer look below.

Sara Ali Khan’s Glamour Appearance-

The B’Town diva looked hot in a multi-colored backless gown and uploaded a picture series on Instagram. The outfit consists of a multi-colored high round neckline, full sleeves, deep backless, sequin embellished, bodycon, floor-length with train appearance gown. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted high bun hairstyle with one-sided loose bangs. The diva opted for greyish shimmery eyeshadow, peach blush cheeks, and glossy lips. She ditched accessories for this outfit. In the video, she shows her backless outfit with graceful postures.

Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in this backless gown, doesn't she?