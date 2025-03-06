Sara Ali Khan Rejects A Film With Sidharth Malhotra, Here’s Why

Sara Ali Khan, one of Bollywood’s most loved actresses, has reportedly rejected a film offer opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Earlier, in November 2024, reports revealed that the two actors paired opposite each other for the first time for a film, Vvan—Force of the Forrest. However, the latest update comes as a shock, as Sara Ali Khan has rejected the offer, making us wonder what went wrong.

According to Journalist Vickey Lalwani, Sara rejected the offer because she did not like her character in the film and politely backed out. However, Sara has not confirmed the news, and her reaction is awaited. The upcoming film is being directed by the duo Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF Motion Pictures. The thriller-action is scheduled to release on Chhath 2025.

Sara Ali Khan last appeared in the OTT film Murder Mubarak alongside a massive star cast that included Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar, and Tara Alisha Berry. Her last theatrical release was Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in 2023, which was a super hit at the box office.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the OTT film Mission Majnu. He will next appear in Param Sundari opposite Janhvi Kapoor, set for theatrical release on July 25, 2025.