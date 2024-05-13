Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Her Bossy Style in a Brown Blazer and Black Pants

Sonam Kapoor is a style icon of the Bollywood industry. The actress never fails to dazzle with her dress choices, no matter where she goes. Her statement style, whether she is wearing a traditional anarkali or a Western bodycon, inspires many people. Once again, the diva enhances her outfit with a lovely brown blazer and black pants, and she appears as gorgeous as ever.

Sonam Kapoor’s Blazer and Pants Appearance-

Sonam Kapoor exudes style in a shirtless brown blazer and black pants. The ensemble is a masterful fusion of sophistication and modernity. The brown plaid pattern adds a touch of tradition, while the silk lapel collar brings a luxurious element. The ¾ length sleeves give a contemporary twist, making the blazer versatile for any occasion. The lined pattern adds depth to the look, enhancing its visual appeal. Paired with loose black pants, the outfit achieves a balanced silhouette, allowing the blazer to shine while ensuring comfort and ease of movement.

Sonam’s Style Appearance-

For her hair, Sonam opted for a sleek and polished look with slightly wavy open tresses, focusing on the outfit while maintaining a chic appearance. Her makeup was natural and radiant, with dewy skin, soft brown eyeshadow, and matte lips, enhancing her features without overshadowing the outfit. Her choice of accessories was minimalistic yet impactful, with gold ear hoops, ear cuffs, and rings paired with black formal shoes to elevate the ensemble.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.