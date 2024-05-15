Sonam Kapoor Looks Stunning in an All-White Co-ord Set, Check Out Photoshoot Pics!

Sonam Kapoor is a popular Bollywood actress in the entertainment Industry. She is a stunning fashion star who continues to make headlines with her wardrobe choices. This time, she recreates her majestic attractiveness in a beautiful Western ensemble. Check out her gorgeous all-white co-ord set here.

Sonam Kapoor’s All-White Co-ord Set Appearance-

Sonam Kapoor shared stunning pictures of herself on Instagram in an all-white co-ord set at an event in town. The actress is sporting a gorgeous white co-ord ensemble. She steals the show with her all-white ensemble, entrancing fans with her refreshing appearance. The ensemble consists of a deep white V-neckline, lapel collar, shoulder-padded, ¾ length ruffled sleeves with flared midi-length bottoms. Her white-colored dress was an ideal blend of elegance and ease.

Sonam’s Glam Appearance-

Her choice of makeup and accessories further enhanced Sonam Kapoor’s glam appearance. She opted for a sleek, tight, long ponytail hairstyle that accentuated her features. Her stunning makeup look included brown eyeshadow, peachy cheeks, and a glossy lip color. StatementStatement pieces like gold ear studs, ear cuffs, and a ring, all in line with her unique style, added a touch of sparkle to her outfit, added a touch of sparkle to her outfit. Her charming attitude perfectly complemented her dazzling white co-ord set outfit.

The actress donned this outfit for the Hairraising event on 14 May 2024. She became the brand Ambassador of the Kérastase.

