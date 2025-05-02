Tamannaah Bhatia Keeps It Chic in a One-Shoulder Top and Baggy Jeans

The actress stepped out in a stunning white one-shoulder top that featured an elegant and intricate flowery pattern on one side, exuding a soft and romantic vibe. The opposite side of the top extended gracefully below the knees, adding a unique asymmetrical touch to the ensemble.

Pairing this ethereal top with light blue, torn baggy jeans, Tamannaah Bhatia balanced her outfit’s delicate and structured elements with casual, relaxed denim. The fusion of sophistication and street-style comfort made this look a standout choice for those who love versatile fashion. Keeping the look easygoing, she opted for simple white flip-flops, further enhancing the effortless charm of her outfit.

Tamannaah Bhatia accessorized minimally yet thoughtfully, choosing a single statement bangle that added a hint of elegance without overpowering the outfit. She complemented her ensemble with mid-sized white hoop earrings, which perfectly matched the aesthetic of her look and added a touch of modern sophistication.

Her hairstyle was equally well-planned. She styled her hair in a neat, low-tied bun, with soft flicks framing her face from the front. This hairstyle not only accentuated her facial features but also maintained the effortless elegance of her overall look.

For makeup, Tamannaah Bhatia kept it fresh and radiant with a peachy-pink base that highlighted her natural glow. She opted for brown lips, keeping the look neutral and elegant, ensuring that her makeup seamlessly complemented the soft hues of her outfit.

Tamannaah BhatiBhatia’s ability to effortlessly mix casual and high-fashion elements makes her a true style inspiration. This look is a perfect example of how to blend dreamy aesthetics with everyday wear, making a statement without being over-the-top. Whether it’s a casual outing or an event where understated glam is the goal, this ensemble proves that fashion is all about balance and confidence.