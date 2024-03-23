Tamannaah Bhatia Leaves Heart Racing In A Green Cut-Out Dress, See Pics

Tamannaah Bhatia is a gorgeous actress in the entertainment sector. She is well-known for her exceptional acting ability in the cinema. She has received admiration and praise for both her work and her lovely features. She is well-known for her refined style, and her outstanding bold looks and fashion choices are widely reported in the media. The diva is mesmerizing the fashion world with her unique style. Recently, the actress wowed us with her lovely portrait on social media. We admired her dashing beauty in a green cut-out dress in the photograph.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Green Cut-Out Dress Look-

The gorgeous beauty looked spectacular in a green cut-out dress and uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram. The actress opted for a dark green asymmetric neckline, side shoulder cut-out full sleeves, side midriff cut-out with an attached gold chain, and lined textured, thigh-high slit dress. The outfit is from Nicholas The Label. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy, open, messy tresses. The diva opted for nude shade makeup with little shimmery eyeshadow and creamy nude lips. She accessories her outfit with long gold earrings. She opted for oozing posture in the pictures, revealing her stunning outfit.

