Tamannaah Bhatia Radiates Bridal Elegance In Red Anarkali Worth Rupees 159,500: See Pics

Tamannaah Bhatia has become the talk of the town as she begins promoting her upcoming film Odela 2. With her first promotional look, she has won hearts, and her charm is such that even Priyanka Chopra and Bhumi Pednekar couldn’t resist complimenting her. The actress picked a red anarkali styled in a desi way, screaming attention.

The actress picked a fiery red color, symbolizing power, as Tamannaah mentioned in her caption, “The colour of Shakti #Odela2 trailer out now, in theatres 17th April.” The simple red anarkali is a masterpiece in itself, from the closet of fashion designer Torani. The outfit comes with a price tag of 159,500 rupees. The anarkali set includes a red anarkali kurta featuring a round neckline, full sleeves, a relaxed fit, and a pleated ghera embellished with intricate threadwork emphasizing true Indian craftsmanship.

Tamannaah teamed the look with a matching flared palazzo, which provided comfort and style at the same time. The plain red dupatta with curvy edges added sophistication. Ditching heavy accessories, she opted for an oxidized jhumkas, elevating her desi glam to another level.

Her hair tied in a simple bun complements her simplicity, which is decorated with red roses. The bold black kajal and eyeshadow highlight Tamannaah’s mesmerizing eyes, while her pink cheeks and red lips perfectly complement her traditional elegance. The red bindi effortlessly elevates her beauty. In striking moments, the actress won hearts.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s upcoming film Odela 2 will be released on the big screen on 17 April 2025.