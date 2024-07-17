Tamannaah Bhatia To Kajal Aggarwal: Easy Steps To Achieve Their Iconic Kohl & Smokey Eye Makeup For Your Ethnic Fit

The eye is one of the most noticeable parts of the face, and it quickly improves the appearance. As we reach 2024, the makeup style will continue to change. If eye makeup appeals to you, here are some suggestions from stunning celebrities that can help you improve your look for upcoming events and weddings.

Celebrities Inspired Eye Makeup For Your Every Occasion-

1) Tamannaah Bhatia In Kohl Eye Makeup

If you’re looking for stunning eye makeup for your lehenga look, you have come to the right place. Try Tamannaah Bhatia-inspired Kohl eye makeup.

Start by applying a shade that matches your skin tone.

Then, apply lehenga-colored shimmery eyeshadow on your eyelids.

For a bold appearance, opt for black eyeliner and kajal kohlkohl. Finish off with black mascara to make your lashes voluminous.

2) Bhumi Pednekar In Cat Eye Makeup

To pair your black Indo-Western look, try Bhumi Pednekar-inspired cat eye makeup.

Use a medium brown eyeshadow shade and blend it into the crease using a fluffy eyeshadow brush to create depth and dimension.

For a dramatic look, opt for black cat-shaped winged eyeliner and kajal kohl on the lower lid, and apply black mascara.

3) Rashmika Mandanna In Soft Smokey Eye Makeup

Smokey eyes are another popular eye makeup look that took over the internet. You can try this soft smokey eye look inspired by Rashmika Mandanna with the ethnic look you will style for upcoming weddings.

Start by applying a neutral base, then apply a black pencil liner and smudge it off upwards with a soft brush.

Then, you’ll get this stunning look. Make sure to choose the right color from the eyeshadow palette to compliment your fit color.

4) Kajal Aggarwal In Brown Smokey Eye Makeup

To complement your ethnic fit, try contrast brown Smokey eye makeup inspired by Kajal Aggarwal.

Start by applying brown eyeshadow in a wings-style on the eyelids.

Apply black, sleek, thin eyeliner, opt for a black kajal, and apply mascara on the lashes.

5) Diana Penty In Winged Eyeliner Makeup

If you want to keep it simple, you can choose Diana Penty-inspired winged eyeliner makeup.

Add gleaming gold eyeshadow on the eyelid and near the lashes.

Apply a dash of black eyeliner to complement the fit color. This will create a graphic eye look, which is best for a day reception.

By following these steps, you can achieve a stunning kohl and smokey eye makeup look inspired by these female celebrities!