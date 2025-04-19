Udne Ki Aasha’s Neha Harsora Is As Simple As Her Character Sayali In Real Life – See Proof

The Star Plus show Udne Ki Aasha has been topping the TRP chart for weeks, produced by Rolling Tales. Kanwar Dhillon is yet again ruling over hearts with his unique character as Sachin Deshmukh. However, the new face Neha Harsora made her debut as the lead on this show, and she is winning hearts already. The audience love her character as the simple, loving and sweet Sayali Deshmukh.

Neha’s character Sayali is always seen in a saree with simple makeup but confident enough to fight for her rights and stand for the right. But do you know that Neha is as simple as her character, Sayali, in her real life? With her social media feed, we have noticed that Neha is very simple and often spreads her charm with her simplicity. Take a look below.

1) Neha is seen wearing a turtle-neck and full-sleeved black top teamed with a long pleated beige skirt. She paired the most simple attire, but she looked absolutely breathtaking with her simplicity, leaving her hair open and embracing a no-makeup look with rosy lips.

2) The Udne Ki Aasha actress here is simply slaying with her smile. The actress wore a printed maxi dress which looked beautiful and comfortable. Neha styled her look with no makeup or accessories but her beautiful smile, embracing simplicity and natural beauty.

3) This one is just wow. Neha wore a stunning chocolate brown bodycon gown and, just like her signature style, she made it look apt with small earrings, a wristwatch and her tangerine lip color. No matter what, Neha always steals the spotlight with her simplicity, which makes everyone’s favorite.