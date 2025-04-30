Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Aryan proposes love to Maahi; Maahi accepts the alliance

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Aryan (Ranndeep R Rai) having genuine feelings of love for Maahi (Spreha Chatterjee). We saw him having a flirtatious attitude in the beginning, which later, felt like genuine love. We wrote about Aryan talking to Prem (Shivam Khajuria) about his love for Maahi. Prem too, talked about Maahi’s mindset, Anupamaa’s point of view etc, and advised Aryan which was quite affirmative to their growing brotherly bond.

The upcoming episode will see Aryan proposing his love in a romantic way to Maahi. Maahi, as we know, is not in love with Aryan. But she will make sure that she will use this opportunity to yet again go close to Prem. As we know, Maahi has been madly in love with Prem, even after his marriage to Raahi.

Maahi will see this small window as a big opening to her love story. She will manipulate the situation to her own advantage. She will not only accept her love for Aryan but will also brainwash him about Raahi (Adrija Roy), stopping her engagement with Prem, and that she will now do anything to stop her marriage with Aryan. This will make Aryan determined to marry Maahi.

OMG!!

Is this another problem brewing in the Kothari family?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.