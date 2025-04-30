Pocket Mein Aasmaan Upcoming Twist: Rani on a mission; Will she expose Anisha now?

Pocket Mein Aasmaan the Star Plus television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Rani (Abhika Malakar) failing every time to expose Anisha (Yesha Harsora). As we know, Anisha framed the nurse to be wrong, and put the blame back on Rani. While the entire family went against Rani, Anisha faced yet another problem. Mr Bajaj got to know about Digvijay (Farman Haider) being Anisha’s ex-boyfriend, and questioning her about it. The untimely and shocking death of Mr Bajaj left all doors open for Anisha to work more on her tricks. She faked her own accident and got admitted in the hospital. Later, Digvijay got her to his house as she had nobody to take care of her. Rani, all the while, knew that Anisha did this to get back into Digvijay’s house and life. Though Digvijay assured Rani of only being a friend to Anisha, Rani wanted to expose her and end her game.

As we know, she set up cameras in Anisha’s room so that she could catch her acts and plans red-handed. However, while placing the cameras in her room and coming out, Digvijay will catch Rani and Ishaan red-handed in Anisha’s room. Digvijay will question Rani, and Rani will tell Digvijay that she wanted to see if Anisha was alright, and hence took Ishaan for company as their family will blame her if anything wrong happened to Anisha. Digvijay will believe Rani’s words.

Will Rani get proof from the planted cameras?

