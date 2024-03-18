Watch: Sara Ali Khan Sets Our Heart Racing In A Silver Lehenga Set, Check Now!

Sara Ali Khan is a well-known figure in the Bollywood film industry. She has received a lot of affection from the public for her outstanding on-screen performance and active social media presence, where she shares interesting and humorous postings. In her most recent post, the actress shared a video of herself adopting a bridal look in a highly adorned bridal lehenga, demonstrating her seductive charm at Lakme Fashion Week in a silver lehenga set. Check out the latest lehenga set.

Sara Ali Khan’s Silver Lehenga Appearance-

The B’Town diva graced the ramp as Varun Chakkilam’s show-stopper. The actress’s ethereal lehenga ensemble is in an appealing silver-tone and plunging neckline bralette covered with silver embellishments. She teamed it with a matching flared skirt, giving off glam vibes. The diva styled her hair with middle-parted weave locks. She completed her gorgeous look with dewy makeup, sparkling diamond drop earrings, and rings.

In the video, she showed her stunning postures for a photoshoot with a killer attitude and also dropped a glimpse of her stunning ramp walk. The actress also opted to chit-chat with the media and share her happy moments with them.

Did you like watching Sara Ali Khan’s show-stopping appearance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.