Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Samridhii Shukla’s Top & Denim Looks To Steal

Samridhii Shukla is ruling over hearts with her stint at Abhira in the popular Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, apart from her acting skills, fans are in awe of her fashion sense, comprising subtle and cool looks inspired by Gen-Z. We have found some amazing top and denim collections in her wardrobe. Take a look below.

1) If you love to flaunt your midriff, then this one is for you. Samridhii here rocked her look with effortless grace and style, wearing a white one-shoulder crop top teamed with vibrant dark green denim jeans, balancing a subtle look with a pop touch.

2) For the boss ladies, fashion is the way to show their personality, like Samridhii here. She is ruling like a boss babe wearing a strapless printed top tucked in with cargo pants, giving her a cool look with a chic style. Her messy bun and pretty smile elevates her charm.

3) The one who is daring Samridhii’s bold look suits their character well. The diva wore a dark blue corset-like crop-top teamed with bold blue denim shorts, flaunting her curves as well as her toned legs in subtle style. Her short hairstyle adds a playful touch to her look.

4) One who loves aesthetics, Samridhii’s shirt and denim style is a go-to pick for them. The actress opted for a white shirt tucked in with blue denim jeans. With her simple hairstyle and minimal accessories, she looked oh-so-wow.