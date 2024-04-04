Lifestyle | Food

Check out this photo Malaika Arora posted on her Instagram story, showing her homemade lunch menu.

Malaika Arora‘s love for food is as well known as her dance routines. Her dedication to enjoying fine meals, whether on the go or at home, is unparalleled. The actress easily distinguishes between taste and health, as evidenced by her food diary. She highlights the importance of maintaining a balanced diet of various nutrient-rich foods.

She prefers to use fresh, whole ingredients in her cooking and emphasizes the importance of home-cooked meals for overall health and well-being. She frequently posts photos of her cooked meals on social media. She uploaded another picture of her homemade lunch menu, which you can see below.

Malaika Arora’s Homemade Lunch Menu Appearance-

The Chhaiya Chhaiya actress shared a picture series of a delicious homemade lunch menu on Instagram. In the picture, she took a picture of scrumptious classic Italian spaghetti garnished with green basil leaves, red capsicum, and spaghetti deep in tomato gravy. The second dish consists of a crunchy vegetable salad garnished with green chili and coriander. Lastly, she showed her tempting chicken breast, perfectly grilled and paired with chopped coriander.

She captioned her post, “Lunch #homemade.”

What is your reaction to her homemade lunch menu? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.