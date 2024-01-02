I have got the best compliment for Fish Curry and Biryani recipes: Jawan fame Leesha Éclair

Leesha Éclair is the highly acclaimed actress in Kollywood, celebrated for her exceptional performance in the television series Kanmani. Her portrayal in the lead role on Sun TV since its debut in October 2018 garnered widespread recognition. Filming in both Georgia and India enriched her character portrayal, elevating her prominence in the industry. Venturing into Bollywood, she made a dazzling debut in the super hit film Jawan, sharing the screen with SRK. Adding to her repertoire, her most recent Telugu film, Right, premiered on the 30th December. The actress is a big-time foodie and a great cook. She, who loves to eat, shared her favourite recipe and food interests with IWMBuzz.com

What is your favourite cheat food?

My ultimate go-to comfort and cheat food has to be Rasam and Beef. There’s something truly special about the savory, tangy flavors of Rasam paired with the rich and succulent taste of Beef that just hits the spot every time.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

If I were to choose my final meal on this earth, without a doubt, it would be Rasam and Beef. There’s a profound sentimental attachment to this combination that goes beyond just taste.

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

While I relish the adventure of cooking various global cuisines, from Asian delicacies to Mediterranean feasts, continental cooking remains an exception. It’s not so much about disliking the cuisine itself; rather, it’s a recognition of the intricate details and complexities involved in achieving the authentic essence of continental dishes.

Veg or Non Veg?

My culinary preferences lean entirely towards the world of non-vegetarian delights. The array of flavors, textures, and aromas that meat offers tantalizes my taste buds and forms an integral part of my gastronomic journey.

Baked or fried?

My affinity for fried food transcends mere preference; it’s a deep-rooted love affair with the delectable, crispy delights that epitomize comfort and indulgence.

Soup or salad?

My inclination towards exotic green salads isn’t merely a dietary preference; it’s a conscious choice driven by a desire for healthful eating and a profound appreciation for the culinary artistry that these vibrant salads offer.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Bitter gourd, to me, represents the pinnacle of an acquired taste—one that, despite my endeavors, I’ve yet to acquire. It stands as the embodiment of an intense bitterness that challenges my palate in ways I find difficult to reconcile. Its distinct flavor profile, characterized by an overpowering bitterness, fails to align with my taste preferences.

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

My culinary adventure in Thailand unveiled an intriguing dish that appeared tantalizingly appetizing, evoking an immediate anticipation of exquisite flavors and aromas. The visual presentation was a masterpiece, adorned with vibrant colors and an enticing display that stirred my curiosity and heightened my expectations.

Your erotica food?

Nothing as such

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

The prospect of preparing a meal for the legendary Kamal Haasan Sir is an aspiration that fills me with both excitement and a profound sense of anticipation. The opportunity to craft a culinary experience for such an esteemed personality, revered not only for his unparalleled talent in the film industry but also for his discerning taste in food, is a dream I fervently cherish.

Midnight snack?

Cerelac holds a special place in my heart, not only for its convenience but for its nutritional value. It’s a guilt-free indulgence, free from fat and rich in essential nutrients that contribute to its appeal as a late-night snack.

The dish that your family loves when you make:

Biryani, to me, is more than just a dish; it’s an art form that I wholeheartedly embrace. The very essence of preparing this culinary masterpiece brings immense joy and satisfaction, especially when it graces the dinner table, eliciting delight from my family with every fragrant bite.

The best compliment you got for which dish:

Receiving compliments for my Fish Curry and Biryani recipes remains one of the most cherished moments in my culinary journey. The acknowledgment of my culinary endeavors, particularly for these two dishes, holds a special place in my heart and ignites a sense of accomplishment and pride in my cooking prowess.