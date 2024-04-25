When Arijit Singh opened up on sculpting his voice to match Shah Rukh Khan

Today marks Arijit Singh’s birthday and needless to say, he is one of the finest singers of the country, who churns out one hit number after another. And while everyone must have their plans sorted in terms of listening to their favorite Arijit Singh song today, we take a look back to the time, when he went on to talk about sculpting his voice to match Shah Rukh Khan’s screen presence.

While talking at The Music Podcast earlier, Singh talked about working day and night to add textures to his voice so that it suits the persona of Shah Rukh Khan on-screen.

He said that it was never about the voice, but rather about the singing. He mentioned that he had worked very hard to create textures in his voice, comparing it to sculpting one’s voice. He added that it wasn’t as if his voice matched Shah Rukh Khan’s.

He also added how he used to practice till the night and till his throat was tired. Singh’s career has been stellar and on his recent work front, he sang the song, Vida Karo in Amar Sing Chamkila, and as we mentioned SRK and Arijit’s combo – this combination has also churned out hit songs like ‘Zaalima’ from Raees, ‘Gerua’ from Dilwale, ‘Manwa Lage’ from Happy New Year, ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ from Pathaan, ‘Chaleya’ from Jawan and most recently, ‘O Maahi’ from Dunki.