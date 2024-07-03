Another feat for ‘Jawan’: The Shah Rukh Khan starrer to release in Japan

Actor Shah Rukh Khan had a rollicking 2023 due to three releases – Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki all creating fireworks at the box office. However, the one that stood and created unheard box office records was Jawan. The film continues to be the highest-grossing film of 2023 and one of the highest grossing films of all time.

Adding more avenues to its success now, Jawan is all set to have a release in Japan.

The film will be distributed in Japan by Twin, who is a frequent distributor of Indian films there. According to reports, advance ticket sales will begin five months ahead, starting on July 5. It is also reported that purchasers of the tickets will receive posters of Shah Rukh Khan from the song “Chaleya.”

The picture of the film was also shared by Japanese Game Designer Hideo Kojima who had last time headed praises for SRK’s Pathaan.

For the uninitiated, Jawan earned Rs 1,148 crore at the worldwide box office and with its Japan release, the film has a chance to cross the Rs 1200 crore mark.

Recently, S S Rajamouli’s RRR also marked its release in Japan to a great response. There have been several films over the years who have release in Japan which include Baahubali: The Conclusion, Magadheera, 3 Idiots, English Vinglish, Saaho, Robot, Rangasthalam, and KGF Chapter 1 and 2 have all marked their release and to great response as well.