Kareena Kapoor Khan Embraces Mom Life As She Munches on kid’ Leftover Food

The Grand Kapoor family’s younger daughter, Kareena Kapoor Khan, got married to ‘The Khan family’s son, Saif Ali Khan, in 2012. Stories of the Saif-Kareena linkup began while the two were shooting for Yash Raj Films ‘Tashan’ in Ladakh and Rajasthan. They also worked together in ‘Omkara,’ but sparks flew on the sets of ‘Tashan.’

Kareena gave birth to her first child, Taimur Ali Khan, in 2016. The couple welcomed Jehangir Ali Khan, also called Jeh, in 2021. Kareena and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, made headlines when they named their first child Taimur Ali Khan. People questioned Kareena and Saif’s decision to name their son after a Turkish emperor who invaded India by recklessly plundering the country, thus causing brutal massacres, looting, and dishonor of women. They got less criticism for their second son, and the couple stated in many interviews that they weren’t disrespectful towards any culture while naming their children.

Besides doing movies as a leading heroine, Kareena does everything possible for their kids. She loves her job as a mother. She does work out with her kids, plays with them, and takes them to school. We have even spotted her scolding their kids for behaving rudely to the paps. She’s doing her mom’s job at her best as she finishes their kids’ leftovers, too!

She posted a photo of a lunch table on her Instagram story, showing a half eaten pancake on plate, some strawberries and white cream on two other bowls. She quoted in a fun way, ” I am a mother who eats her kids leftovers 🙊👀❤️ “