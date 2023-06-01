ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Jun,2023 12:50:10
My favourite cheat food is Pizza: Delisha Chutani

Young beauty Delisha Chutani is a well-known child artist. The actress who rose to fame with her role in movies Power, Hichki, and Sharmaji Namkeen, has entertained audiences in TV shows Kumkum Bhagya and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The young girl is a big-time foodie who loves to eat. In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, she shared her favourite recipe and food interests. Check them out here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Pizza

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Rajma Chawal

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

Maggi

Veg or Non Veg?

Non-veg

Baked or fried?

Baked

Soup or salad?

Soup

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Karela

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Popcorn cereal

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Alia Bhatt

Midnight snack?

Lays chips

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

