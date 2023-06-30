ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Food

Tara Sutaria And Janhvi Kapoor Treating Sweet Tooth With Delicious Desserts

Tara Sutaria and Janhvi Kapoor are top actresses in the town. And here, check out the duo treating their sweet tooth with a delicious dessert

Author: Aarti Tiwari
30 Jun,2023 20:30:25
Tara Sutaria And Janhvi Kapoor Treating Sweet Tooth With Delicious Desserts

Tara Sutaria and Janhvi Kapoor are top actresses in the town. Both have been in the industry for a few years and have become a constant interest in the news headlines. The duo loves to share about their life and work with their fans on a regular basis. This time the duo shared a glimpse of their delicious dessert, treating their sweet tooth.

Tara Sutaria’s Delicious Dessert

The Marjaavaan actress shared a picture of a delicious and healthy sweet bite filled with toasted almonds, apricot, jam, and toast. In the text, she wrote, “My favorite new appetiser to make! Whipped Brie, homemade apricot jam, and toasted almonds with flaky salt on a warm toasty baguette.” It looked mouth-watering and tempting that even you would want to eat it.

Tara Sutaria And Janhvi Kapoor Treating Sweet Tooth With Delicious Desserts 822312

Janhvi Kapoor’s Delicious Dessert

The diva shared a picture of yummy cookies decorated with cream and corn chips. Janhvi reshared the picture shared by her step-sister Anshula Kapoor. She knows to treat herself to some yummy and delicious dishes in the cosy weather. Also, both are food lovers and never leave a chance to treat their taste buds with something. They regularly share pictures on their social media.

Tara Sutaria And Janhvi Kapoor Treating Sweet Tooth With Delicious Desserts 822313

Tara Sutaria and Janhvi Kapoor know how to enjoy their time. So how do you treat your sweet tooth? Please share with us in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

